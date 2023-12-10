MP: Chhatarpur Police Arrests Bihar Man For Issuing Death Threat To Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Shastri

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man who had threatened to kill Bageshwar Dham cheif Dhirendra Shastri over mail was taken into custody by the Chhattarpur police with the help of Interpol on Sunday, the police said .

The culprit was taken into custody in Patna, Bihar, after claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. The accused, according to the police, resides in the Nalanda district of Bihar, specifically in the Shankardih area.

Following the arrest, Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri, in a recent interview with ANI, passionately asserted his commitment to the service of Hindus and the promotion of Sanatan Dharma.

He reiterated his unwavering commitment to working for the welfare of Hindus and promoting Sanatan Dharma. He affirmed, "My sole focus is on working for the welfare of the 100 crore-strong Hindu population."

Shastri addressed potential concerns from some quarters, stating that his primary focus is to serve the 100 crore Hindu population. In the interview, he expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support he receives from the Hindu community, emphasizing that their encouragement inspires him to continue his efforts. Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support he receives, Shastri highlighted, "The encouragement from the Hindu community fuels my dedication."

Shastri underscored that his vision is aligned with the principles of Sanatan Dharma, and he is dedicated to its upliftment. Despite any challenges, he affirmed that he will persist in his mission, working towards the betterment of Sanatan Dharma and the Hindu community at large.

He emphasized, "My vision is firmly rooted in the principles of Sanatan Dharma, and I am resolute in my mission to uplift and promote these values." Despite potential challenges, Shastri stated, "I will continue my relentless efforts for the betterment of Sanatan Dharma and the broader Hindu community."