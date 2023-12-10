MP: 36 Children Have Narrow Escape As Govt School Bus Catches Fire While Going For Picnic In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in a school bus going to a picnic in Jabalpur on Sunday morning. The bus was carrying 46 people at the time of the incident including 36 children and fortunately, no one was hurt in the accident.

Soon after the bus caught fire, people present on the spot called the fire brigade which brought the situation under control after much effort. An army fire brigade also reached the scene and the army personnel managed to take the children out of the bus after breaking its glasses.

Visuals from the site showed the bus reduced to ashes while the army personnel tried to bring the fire under control.

According to information, the bus belonged to a Government Secondary School from Patan and, at the time of the accident, there were 46 people in the bus, including 36 children.

FP Photo

No fire safety arrangements in the bus

46 school students and staff were travelling in the 32 seater bus from the rural area to Dumna Nature Park for a picnic when the bus caught fire near Nehra Chowk, located on Dumna Road of Khamaria police station area.

According to reports, there were no proper arrangements for fire safety in the bus at the time of the accident. The initial cause of the incident has been ascertained as a short circuit.