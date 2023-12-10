MP: Theft At Bullion Trader's House: Police Nab Two With Booty

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Kharakuan police have arrested two miscreants who had committed theft from a bullion trader in Patni Bazaar three weeks ago and have recovered jewellery and cash from their possession. TI Avinash Singh Sengar said that thieves had stolen jewellery, silver utensils and Rs 6.5 lakh in cash from Sudarshan Soni’s house in Patni Bazaar.

Police checked more than 100 CCTV footages. In this, the miscreants were identified as Vijay (30), son of Devchandra Chandravanshi, resident of Lasudiyakhema, Khachrod and Bunty (31), son of Panchanand Singh, resident of Bakhtyarpur, Patna. Police came to know that after the theft, the accused had fled to Patna via Indore.

Two days ago, the police got information that both the miscreants were passing near Ujjain railway station and after a siege, they were caught and brought to the police station. During interrogation, they confessed to having committed the theft. On tracking the thieves, the police recovered jewelleery worth Rs 5.5 lakh and cash worth Rs 2.2 lakh.

After the theft in Ujjain, both the miscreants had sold the gold and silver jewellery in Ranchi, Jharkhand, while Bunty’s motorcycle used in the crime was booked in a train and sent to Patna. The police produced both of them in the court and took them on remand till December 15.

Now the police team has left for Patna and Ranchi to recover the stolen goods. Accused Bunty and Vijay had come to Gujarat to work as labourers, where they became friends and started committing thefts. The special thing is that both the thieves entered the house by cutting the latches of the wooden doors and they did not tamper with the iron doors.