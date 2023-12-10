WATCH: Man Crushes A Puppy To Death Under His Leg, Horrific Visuals Surface

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident in Guna, a man thrashed and crushed a puppy to death with his leg when the innocent creature approached him in Guna on Saturday.

A shocking video which captured the whole incident in which the man can be seen sitting outside a shop, where a puppy approaches him, following to which the man brutally slapped the puppy and then picked him up with one hand and threw The shocking video depicts a distressing incident where a man, seated outside a shop, is approached by a puppy. In a gruesome act, the man brutally slapped the innocent puppy, lifted it with one hand, forcefully threw it to the ground, and callously crushed it to death under his leg.

Heartbreaking incident in Guna, Madhya Pradesh. An innocent puppy, seeking food and love, was cruelly killed. Such acts are reprehensible and demand justice. We urge Madhya Pradesh Police to swiftly arrest and punish the perpetrator. Let's stand against cruelty and ensure the… pic.twitter.com/E9JekXCJP9 — Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) December 9, 2023

The disturbing visuals have stirred public outcry, prompting calls for justice and stricter measures against such acts of cruelty towards animals.

Concerns and outrage have swept through social media as people assume that the innocent puppy, perhaps anticipating some food or biscuits, fell victim to a brutal act. The heart-wrenching incident has sparked demands for justice, with users expressing their anger over the cruelty upon the defenseless animal.

Seeking food and affection, fell victim to a heartless act of cruelty. The poor animal, hoping for a kind gesture, was brutally killed. Such reprehensible actions demand justice, and the people on social media are calling upon the Madhya Pradesh Police to swiftly apprehend and punish the perpetrator responsible for this heart-wrenching incident.

“Let us unite against animal cruelty and ensure the safety and well-being of our voiceless companions. #StopAnimalCruelty #JusticeForPuppy #GunaIncident”, these are the demands and hashtags people using on social media, seeking for the perpetrator to get punished.