Indore: Man, Son Killed In Road Accident; Brother-in-law Sustains Injuries

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old man and his two-year-old son were killed and his brother-in-law sustained injuries in an accident after their motorcycle was hit by an unknown vehicle in Badgonda police station area. The accident happened near Nanded Bridge on Saturday evening and the child was killed on the spot. The man and his brother-in-law were taken to the hospital where the man succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. The police are investigating the case and taking statements of the family members.

According to police, the man was identified as Subhash Singh, a resident of Kelod Kartal in Tejaji Nagar area. The boy was identified as Kushal. Subhash’s brother-in-law Santosh said that Subhash, who was a labourer, had gone to his wife’s mother's place in Kasravad to bring his son back home. When he was returning home along with his son and brother-in-law Mehtab, his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle killing his son on the spot, he succumbed to his injuries in hospital and the brother-in-law sustained injuries on his leg. The police began an investigation into the case, gathering information to know the circumstances under which the accident happened and sent the body for autopsy.