 Mohan Yadav Takes Oath As Chief Minister Of Madhya Pradesh In Presence Of PM Modi, Other Top BJP Leaders (WATCH)
Along with him, Jagdish Devda and Ravindra Shukla were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Khushboo BattaUpdated: Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mohan Yadav was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Governor Mangubhai Patel administered the oath at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal. Along with him, Jagdish Devda and Ravindra Shukla took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Besides the Prime Minister, top BJP leaders like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and party's national president JP Nadda attended the ceremony.

Several Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, like Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami, Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattara and Maharashtra's Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were also invited.

Apart from national leaders like, State BJP chief VD Sharma, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, newly-elected speaker Narendra Singh Tomar were also present.

Tight security arrangements were made at the Lal Parade ground for the VVIP ceremony.

Apart from this, traffic diversions were made to ensure hassle-free path for the special guests. Vehicles were strictly prohibited on VIP Road, Polytechnic Square, Ban Ganga Square and Court Road.

Several saints adorning saffron-coloured clothes were seen on the stage, believed to send a message of the party's commitment to Hindutva.

After the event concluded, PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other key leaders left for Chhattisgarh for Vishnu Deo Sai's oath ceremony.

