 MP: ‘Will See…’ Newly Elected CM Mohan Yadav’s Reply On Whether Shivraj’s Ladli Behna Yojana Will Continue
The state government will work hand in hand with the Prime Minister. We'll take each step collaboratively, Yadav emphasised.

Harshita Rawat FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 06:13 PM IST
Picture By MP Tak

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Newly announced Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed commitment to work in collaboration with central government for public welfare, however did not give an assertive answer when asked if the Ladli Behna Yojana would be continued.

In a recent interview with MP Tak, Yadav said that he would work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would ensure the completion of pending tasks initiated by former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. When asked if women would continue to reap benefits under Ladli Behna Yojana— a freebie scheme which is contradictory to the principles of the BJP, Yadav said, “I will see once I take the charge.”

He emphasized collaboration between the state and the Prime Minister. He said, "The state government will work hand in hand with the Prime Minister. We'll take each step collaboratively."

Yadav assured that the incomplete tasks left by former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan would be completed. "Shivraj Singh Chouhan has left some tasks unfinished. We will complete what he started, ensuring the continuation of the positive initiatives”, Yadav said.

"The decision on the 'Ladli Behna Yojana' will be made later. However, all the good initiatives by the previous government will be maintained and continued”, he said.

When asked about the continuation of the 'Ladli Behna Yojana,' started by Chouhan, he mentioned deciding on it after thorough consideration but affirmed the government's commitment to maintaining and continuing the positive initiatives undertaken by the previous administration.

