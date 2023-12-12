MP: Silver Crown Offered To Mahakal, Special Puja Performed After Ujjain's Mohan Yadav Named New CM

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A lustrous silver crown was offered to the Mahakal Jyotirlingam during the Bhasm Aarti in Ujjain on wee hours of Tuesday. This ceremony was performed during the Brahma Muhurat, that is between 4 and 5:30 AM. The Muhurat (auspicious time) between 4 and 5:30 holds immense importance at the temple.

It is said that special rituals were performed after Mohan Yadav was named as the new chief minister of the state.

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: A silver crown was offered to Mahakal during the Bhasma Aarti today pic.twitter.com/3pK2X7TZ6u — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 12, 2023

The Mahakaleshwar Temple holds special significance in Hindu beliefs as a sacred place dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is honored as one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, believed to be the holiest spots for worshiping the deity. Of all the Jyotirlingas, Mahakal is the only one to face South direction and thus considered to be the most powerful. The unique Bhasma Aarti, a ritual exclusive to the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, took place at 4 AM, featuring fresh ashes from the pyre.

Nestled in the historic city of Ujjain, along the banks of the River Shipra, the Mahakaleshwar Temple serves as a spiritual haven. People from various places come to witness these profound rituals, adding to the sanctity of this ancient and revered location.