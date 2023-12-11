Indore: When Chief Minister-elect Mohan Yadav Broke Ice Between DAVV, District Admin Over Land Issue

MP Chief Minster Mohan Yadav |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister-elect Mohan Yadav excels in his persuasive skills, often taking a prominent role, swiftly resolving disputes and offering solutions to contentious issues between parties.

This was evident when the district administration sought his intervention in a stand-off with Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya over land for a police station and an overhead water tank on the UTD campus.

The DAVV was ready to give away land for shifting a temple but not for police station and overhead water tank.

Despite initial reluctance from the university, the then higher education minister Mohan Yadav successfully mediated on the issue, securing land not only for the temple but also for the police station and overhead water tank.

In just one-hour meeting, he orchestrated a ‘win-win’ scenario, convincing DAVV to allocate land and prompting the district administration to announce 40 acres for the university’s proposed medical college in Bada Bangarda.

Though the university had been given possession of 50 acres of land in Bada Bangarda for construction of the medical college in 2001, the land was taken back by the administration as not a single brick had fallen in name of the project.

Yadav made state first in country to implement NEP

Although he made many reforms in the state’s higher education, the biggest credit to Mohan Yadav as higher education minister is to make Madhya Pradesh first in the country to implement national education policy (NEP)-2020 and that too during the time of Covid-19.

For implementation of NEP-2020, it was necessary to hold workshops for teachers as they were the ones who had to implement the new policy at the ground level.

As physical contact was restricted due to Covid-19 protocols, the minister ensured that online workshops are held for training of teachers.

He had made a committee of 40 subject experts to make sure that NEP-2020 is implemented without any hassle.

Many of the workshops were chaired by him giving a clear message to teachers and officers that he is hell-bent on implementing NEP in the state.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Home Minister Amit Shah, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to the then University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Prof DP Singh, all had acknowledged the efforts of Mohan Yadav in implementation of NEP.

His efforts yielded fruits and other states learnt from the experience of MP to implement NEP. Besides, in 2021, Yadav had announced to include the lessons of Hindu epic 'Ramcharitmanas' as an elective (optional) course under philosophy subject for first-year students of graduation (BA). He had also moved a proposal to rename the Hindi nomenclature of the vice-chancellor's post in state universities from 'Kulpati' to 'Kulguru'.