MOHAN YADAV: A Tough Task Master Who Wants To Revive Ujjain’s Past Glory |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The new CM, Mohan Yadav, played a pivotal role in hosting the first-ever meeting of Madhya Pradesh cabinet in Ujjain ahead of the inauguration of ‘Shri Mahakal Mahalok’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The cabinet meeting was held on September 27, 2022, and interestingly, the portrait of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam was kept as the presiding officer!

Yadav's motive was to re-establish the past glory of Ujjain which was the capital of the country during the era of King Vikramaditya. Now that he is the CM, people of Ujjain are expecting that he would be able to fulfil his commitment.

FROM STUDENT LEADER TO MLA AND THEN MINISTER

An ABVP activist, 58-year-old Mohan Yadav started his political career at Madhav Science College, Ujjain where he got elected to the post of joint secretary of students union. Since then, he never looked back. He held various posts in ABVP from the local to national level. He is among the few persons who got the highest level of training as an RSS worker at Nagpur. He also worked in various capacities in BJYM and BJP. In 2004, he was made chairman of Ujjain Development Authority and then chairman of MP State Tourism Development Corporation. He was elected as an MLA for the first time in 2013 from Ujjain South constituency which he again represented in 2018 and became higher education minister. He created history by making a hat-trick by registering victory from the same constituency in 2023 elections.

WAS BLUE-EYED BOY OF RSS FUNCTIONARY

Yadav wakes up at around 5.30 am every day and religiously goes for morning walks, cycling and yoga. His zest for knowledge can be gauged from the fact that he did his graduation in science, then post-graduation and PhD in political science and later completed MBA and LLB from Vikram University, Ujjain. A builder by profession, Yadav became blue blue-eyed boy of one of the top RSS functionaries, Suresh Soni, when he was asked to establish a modern observatory at a small village at Dongla under Mahidpur sub-division of Ujjain district.

When his name was finalised for the CM’s post on Monday evening, everybody was surprised. But, he became the choice of PM Modi owing to his visionary approach, and prompt and bold style of working. He has the skill sets to command bureaucrats and his good oratorship also went in his favour.

SECOND TIME THAT SOMEONE HAS BECOME CM FROM UJJAIN

This is the second time in last six decades that an MLA elected from Ujjain has become the CM of MP. Previously, Congress’s Prakash Chandra Sethi, who was elected from Ujjain North, became the CM. However, Sethi later shifted to Indore and got active in Central politics. Now, Yadav has provided a glorious occasion to the people of Ujjain.

EXPECTATION OF PEOPLE

People expect that he will increase the pace of industrialisation in Ujjain and burning issues like the purification of Kshipra river and setting up of a government medical college would be his top priority. But, of course, one of his most important tasks would be hosting the Simhastha Mahaparva in Ujjain in April-May 2028.