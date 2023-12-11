Who Is Mohan Yadav? All You Need To Know About Madhya Pradesh's New Chief Minister

Chief Minster Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a twist that has set the political stage abuzz, the seasoned and three-time MLA, Mohan Yadav, has been appointed as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Born on 25 March 1965 in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, the current Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Yadav brings not just years but decades of experience to the table, in serving the people.

A dedicated member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Yadav represents the Ujjain South constituency in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Mohan Yadav's political journey began with his election as an MLA for the first time in 2013, securing victory in the Ujjain South seat. His popularity and commitment to public service were reaffirmed in the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections when he was once again elected as an MLA from the same constituency.

Adding to his political accomplishments, Yadav-- a PhD holder, took oath as the higher education minister on July 2, 2020 in the Shivraj cabinet. Now, as the Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav brings his experience and dedication to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh in this new leadership role.

In addition to his significant contributions as an MLA and cabinet minister, Mohan Yadav played a crucial role as the Higher Education Minister in the cabinet led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan. His responsibilities in the education sector underscore his commitment to enhancing the quality of higher education in Madhya Pradesh.