Bhopal: Polytechnic Square, Ban Ganga Road Restricted; Check Traffic Diversion Plans For Tomorrow Amid Chief Minister's Oath Ceremony

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the Chief Minister's swearing-in ceremony scheduled for December 13 at Bhopal’s Lal Parade Ground, city police have issued a traffic diversion plan to avoid any unnecessary movement around the venue, paving smoother and separate ways for the VIPs and the general public.

Key traffic routes, including Lili Talkies Square, Roshanpura Square, Polytechnic Square, Ban Ganga Square, and Court Square, have been marked for complete restriction to general traffic to ensure the safety and security of participants and attendees.

Diversion And Traffic Arrangements For Public And Private Vehicles

Vehicles from Roshanpura Chauraha will be diverted towards Bharat Talkies and TT Nagar, while those from Bharat Talkies will be directed towards Railway Station and Bus Stand. All types of vehicles, including two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and public transport, coming from places like Gwalior and Guna will be allowed to park at designated areas near Lalghati Chauraha.

Parking Arrangements For VIPs

Special arrangements have been made for the parking of VIP vehicles, including those of dignitaries and legislators, at specific locations like MLAM College Ground, MLAE Rest House, and Jail Headquarters.

Participants arriving from various cities, including Gwalior, Guna, Indore, Ujjain, Devaas, Sagar, Jabalpur, Hoshangabad, and Betul, have been provided with designated routes and parking areas to ensure seamless traffic flow and efficient parking management.

To address any concerns or inconveniences, the general public is encouraged to contact the helpline at 0755-2677340 or 2443850.