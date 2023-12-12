 MP: Two Students Rush Ailing VC To Hospital In Judge's Car Without Permission, Face Police Action; ABVP Members Stage Protest
Harshita Rawat FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 02:11 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the student union Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged protests in Gwalior on Tuesday, after police initiated action against two of their peers for allegedly using the car of a high court judge for a medical emergency without permission.

According to the information, the two students were travelling in the train on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, when they noticed an ailing Vice Chancellor in their bogie. As the students saw his deteriorating condition, they alighted at the Gwalior station and rushed him to the hospital in the car of a High Court judge.

The incident has sparked protests from members of ABVP, who claim that their action aimed to save a life.

The sequence of events unfolded when the Vice-Chancellor Ranjeet Singh was traveling from Delhi to Jhansi by train. Due to a deteriorating health condition en route, two members of Vidhyarti parishad who were traveling in the same train, decided to disembark him at the Gwalior railway station. Amid delay in ambulance, the students opted to transport the Vice-Chancellor in a car belonging to a High Court judge. Unfortunately, the Vice-Chancellor passed away in the hospital.

The police were alerted by the driver of the vehicle, who happened to be the chauffeur for the High Court judge. Subsequently, the police took swift action, confiscating the car and filing a case against the students for unauthorized usage.

In response, members of Vidhyarti parishad gathered outside the Gwalior police station, staging a protest until the early hours of the morning. Despite attempts by the police to engage in dialogue and diffuse the situation, the protesting students continued in their stance.

Ashok Jadaun, Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarters, acknowledged the ongoing protest and emphasized efforts to communicate with the students, seeking to reach an understanding. The situation is evolving, with authorities attempting to address the concerns of the protesting students while upholding the legal implications of the unauthorized vehicle use.

