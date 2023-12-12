 'I Am A Simple Worker,' Says Madhya Pradesh's Newly Elected CM Mohan Yadav; Oath Ceremony Tomorrow
Harshita RawatUpdated: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 12:03 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the BJP top brass announced its decision to appoint Mohan Yadav as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, he has assured the public that he will fulfill all his responsibilities that come with the chair.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Yadav said, "I don't walk with pride; I am a simple worker. I am a public servant and will fulfill my all duties. With the BJP forming the government in the state, it becomes our duty to work with the dignity of the common people in mind."

Yadav expressed his commitment, stating, "I am a simple party worker of BJP, but I will make sure to do everything to serve the people of the state in the best possible way."

Anticipating the oath-taking ceremony scheduled for tomorrow, Yadav shared preparations for the event, noting the expected presence of prominent leaders including PM Modi, Union HM Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Yogi Adityanath.

Yadav has vowed to uphold the ongoing development initiatives pioneered by the former Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He stated, "My priority is serving the people, and we are committed to fulfilling all promises under Prime Minister Modi's guidance." Grateful for the significant responsibility bestowed upon him, Yadav joyfully acknowledged the party's appreciation for an ordinary worker like himself.

