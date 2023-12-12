Enhanced Security Measures At Home Of Madhya Pradesh's Future CM, Mohan Yadav

MP Chief Minster Mohan Yadav |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Following the announcement by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declaring Mohan Yadav as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, security measures were promptly elevated at Yadav's residence in Ujjain. Teams were observed installing security cameras and arranging wiring to ensure a heightened level of protection. The official oath ceremony for the incoming government is scheduled for Wednesday.

"The oath ceremony will take place on December 13," shared Yadav during a conversation with reporters in Bhopal on Monday. Alongside Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister-designates Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda are also set to take their oaths on the same day. Expressing gratitude, Yadav acknowledged the trust and support received from the 8.5 crore people, emphasizing the party's commitment to progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Yadav pledged to continue the development initiatives initiated by former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, stating, "I am at the service of the people. We will fulfill all promises under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi." Humbled by the significant responsibility entrusted to him, he highlighted his joy at the party's acknowledgment of an ordinary worker like himself.

Acknowledging the voters of Madhya Pradesh for the BJP's triumph in the assembly polls, Yadav expressed gratitude to both the party and the people who contributed to the resounding majority. Earlier, he was elected as the leader of the BJP's legislative party, succeeding 15 days after the party's victory over the Congress in Madhya Pradesh.