Madhya Pradesh's New CM Mohan Yadav Spotted Touching Shivraj's Feet, Gets His Blessings (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP leadership sprang a surprise by declaring the name of Mohan Yadav as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening.

And, what caught everyone's eyes was the newly-elected CM touching the feet of his predecessor and three-time Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The former CM was spotted patting on Yadav's head, showering his blessings to the new captain of Madhya Pradesh.

As soon as the name was announced, Chouhan congratulated Yadav on the stage with a bouquet of flowers. With the gesture, Chouhan handed over the reins of the heart of India.

The duo were also seen exchanging some words and smiled looking at each other. Yadav, then, nodded his head, assuring to fulfill all his duties as the CM.

Other BJP leaders like BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, state chief VD Sharma, along with Shivraj, were seen striking a pose with the newly announced chief minister.

#WATCH | BJP leaders including Shivraj Singh Chauhan, congratulate party leader Mohan Yadav after he was named as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/SibAIt4Cnh — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023

The much-awaited announcement came after a week-long of suspense. It's after 2008 that the saffron party has changed the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, Shivraj was announced to head the state first in 2008. His 'Ladli Lakshmi Yojana' became highly successful, driving BJP to a whooping majority in 2013. The party leadership again decided to go ahead with him.

However, in 2018 Congress formed the government following a neck-to-neck competition with the BJP. Barely 18 months later, in 2020, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had left the Congress party with his nearly 20 MLAs and joined hands with the BJP to topple the Nath-government. Following which, Shivraj returned to the CM Chair.