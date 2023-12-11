End Of Shiv'Raj' In Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav Is New MP CM, Jagdish Devda & Rajendra Shukla His Deputies

Mohan Yadav named new MP CM | X

Bhopal: Ending the suspense over Madhya Pradesh CM name, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (December 11) named MLA Mohan Yadav as the new CM of the state. The 58-year-old Mohan Yadav is MLA from Ujjain South seat.

Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla have been named Deputy Chief Ministers.

Mohan Yadav was the education minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

Mohan Yadav also holds a Phd. from Vikram University in Ujjain and is also an LLB degree holder.

The announcement effectively puts to end the speculations over Shivraj Singh Chouhan becoming the CM of the state again.

Shivraj Singh was the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for over 16 years and had also led the BJP's campaign in the state for the 2023 assembly elections. His 'ladli Behna' scheme was considered a game-changer in the recent elections and was credited as a major reason behind the BJP's win the state.

Mohan Yadav thanks party leadership

Thanking the party leadership for being given the responsibility to run the crucial state of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav said, "I am a small worker of the party. I thank all of you, the state leadership and the central leadership. With your love and support, I will try to fulfil my responsibilities."

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav says, "I am a small worker of the party. I thank all of you, the state leadership and the central leadership. With your love and support, I will try to fulfil my responsibilities." pic.twitter.com/dRM7g0VoMw — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023

After Mohan Yadav was elected as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, his wife said, "Bhagwan Mahakal ka ashirwad hai, party ka ashirwad hai (Thanks to the blessings of lord Mahakal and the party.)

Amid celebrations at Mohan Yadav's home, his wife said, "He has been working with the BJP since 1984. Whenever he used to come to Ujjain, he went to offer prayers to Mahakal," highlighting the importance of lord Mahakal - the deity, in the new CM's life.

#WATCH | Ujjain, MP: After Mohan Yadav was elected as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, his wife says "Bhagwan Mahakal ka ashirwad hai, party ka ashirwad hai. He has been working with the BJP since 1984. Whenever he used to come to Ujjain, he went to offer prayers to… pic.twitter.com/dcobNL0Zdr — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023

Reacting to the development, former Madhya Pradesh CM and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to X and congratulated CM Mohan Yadav. "Hearty congratulations to hardworking fellow Shri @DrMohanYadav51 ji on being nominated as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in the BJP Legislative Party meeting."

"I am confident ‍ that under the able guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, you will take Madhya Pradesh to new heights of progress and development and will create new records in the field of public welfare. Many congratulations and best wishes for this new responsibility!," said Chouhan in his post on X.

#WATCH | BJP leaders including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, congratulate party leader Mohan Yadav after he was named as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/xzC6aXceBZ — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023

BJP's victory in the recently concluded assembly elections

In the recently concluded Madhya Pradesh elections, the BJP won the elections with a huge margin by winning 163 seats compared to 66 seats won by Congress. The BHRTADVSIP won one seat in the state.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)