'Shivraj Hi Aaega...' Supporters Gather Outside BJP Office In Bhopal Ahead Of Madhya Pradesh CM Announcement; Others Bet For Vijayvargiya & Scindia

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is barely two hours away from its new Chief Minister. As MLAs gather at BJP's party office in the state capital for the crucial meet, supporters of BJP contenders like party's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, sitting CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narsinghpur MLA Prahlad Patel, gathered outside the BJP office in Bhopal.

Holding vibrant posters showcasing their allegiance, the supporters added a spirited atmosphere to the political landscape.In front of the BJP office in Bhopal, there is a large gathering of supporters with diverse views. One poster presents a choice between Scindia Ji and Vijayvargiya Ji, while many others strongly support Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The atmosphere is charged with their fervent backing. The BJP supporters there exhibit a mix of opinions and preferences. A dedicated BJP worker from Khategaon prominently displays a portrait of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and holds a poster declaring 'banega to Shivraj hi banega'. Another poster boldly states, Mama ko vote dia hai, mama ko hi jante hai.

As the anticipation builds for the announcement of the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh today, the BJP office in Bhopal became a focal point for supporters voicing their preferences. The air was filled with excitement and fervor as BJP loyalists expressed their choices for the leadership role.

The newly-elected BJP MLAs are scheduled to convene on Monday at 3:50 pm to select the leader of the legislative party, who will subsequently become the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. The meeting will take place in the presence of three appointed observers from the BJP Parliamentary Board: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, K Laxman, the national president of Backward Class, and Asha Lakda, the national BJP secretary. The observers are expected to arrive in Bhopal by 10:30 am on Monday to oversee the crucial leadership selection process.