Kaun Banega Madhya Pradesh Ka CM: Countdown Begins, All 3 BJP Observers Manohar Lal Khattar, K Laxman & Asha Lakda Arrive In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As Madhya Pradesh began the countdown for its Chief Minister, all the three observers of BJP arrived in Bhopal on Monday morning. The trio will attend the legislative party meeting, due at 3:50 pm today, where the name for the top post will be announced.

VD Sharma with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar |

Tribal artists performed a welcome dance as observers namely Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, OBC Morcha’s National President Dr K Laxman and party’s national secretary Asha Lakda landed at Raja Bhoj Airport. BJP State President VD Sharma received the top BJP leaders and greeted them bouquets.

Sharma greets National Secretary Asha Lakda |

After naming the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, the central leadership of BJP will today announce the name for the Madhya Pradesh's top chair.

The name of the MLA from Narsinghpur, Prahlad Singh Patel, tops the list of the CM contenders as of now. The other names which are creating the ripples include-- Narendra Singh Tomar, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Sharma receives OBC Morcha’s National President K Laxman |

There are murmurs underway that if consensus is not evolved on above mentioned names then some new face might be elected as the Legislative leader. In the meantime, the saffron party has asked its MLAs not to speak to media till the meeting and give their reactions.