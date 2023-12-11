Bhopal: Nath Returns, Begins LS Election Preparations | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath returned to Bhopal on Sunday morning after attending three day brainstorming on poor performance in assembly elections.

After returning to the state capital met the leaders of the party and started preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. Nath had gone to Delhi where he met the AICC office bearers and presented the report of party performance in the state assembly elections.

On his return, Nath met Sajjan Singh Verma, Deepak Joshi, Lakhan Ghanghoria and other several leaders who have lost the election and also those also have been elected.

On Monday he will meet other party leaders and leave for Chhindwara. Media coordinator Piyush Babele said that Nath will also start his tour to state for the LS election preparations. Meanwhile, Congress party office wore a deserted look and was seen locked.

Number Of IG-Rank Officers Set To Double; Currently, ADGs Are Posted As Zonal Police Chiefs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a gap of more than seven years, Madhya Pradesh police department will have more than two dozen Inspectors General (IGs).

On or around New Year Day, 13 DIGs are likely to be promoted as IGs. The last time the state had the requisite number of IGs was in 2016. Currently, there are 15 IGs in the state and 13 DIGs are set to be promoted. Of the current IGs, two will be promoted as ADGs.

That will leave the state police force with 26 IGs. The state police force is top-heavy with a higher-than-needed number of ADGs. This has lead to ADGs heading the police force at the zone level.

Also, there are five cadre and five ex-cadre posts of ADGs in the state. In addition, there are two temporary posts of the same rank, with the result that there are 12 ADGs in the state police force.

Indore police commissioner Makrand Deoskar is also an ADG-level officer. The post of police commissioner is equivalent to IG.

Vijayvargiya Meets Chouhan Ahead Of BJP MLAs Meet |

Vijayvargiya Meets Chouhan Ahead Of BJP MLAs Meet

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day ahead of the meeting of the BJP's newly-elected legislators to elect the leader of the legislative party, BJP national general secretary and Kailash Vijayvargiya met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday.

Vijayvargiya, who won the Assembly election from Indore-1 seat, is one of the contenders or the coveted post.

Nothing could be known about what discussion took place between the two top leaders of the party, CM, however, later took to his twitter handle saying that he congratulated Vijayvargiya on getting elected as MLA.

On Friday, Prahalad Singh Patel had paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister. The back to back meetings with two contenders for CM post have sent ripples in the corridors of power.