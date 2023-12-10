Madhya Pradesh: Newly-Elected MLA Jain Keeps Vow, Spearheads Shivna Restoration Work | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping his vow and in a proactive stance towards environmental protection, newly-elected Congress MLA Vipin Jain spearheaded a commendable Shivna river cleanup initiative, on the occasion of Mandsaur Pride Day.

He was accompanied by party workers and esteemed citizens of the city. Jain took the campaign to clean Shivna to fulfill his pledge during the election of rejuvenating the holy river. He stepped in the water and cleaned algae, and debris beneath water to reclaim the sanctity of the river.

Highlighting the significance of Shivna, Jain underscored the long-standing negligence of past public representatives towards this crucial water body. The sorry state of the holy river, emitting foul odors and deterring pilgrims from bathing before visiting the Lord Shri Pashupatinath Temple, remained a testament to years of neglect.

MLA Jain emphasised his unwavering commitment, stating, "I have pledged to purify Shivna. It is my foremost priority to oversee the restoration efforts of this vital water source." The citizens applauded Jain's hands-on approach and hoped for continued efforts to restore the glory of Shivna, signaling a brighter, cleaner future for the holy river and the community it sustains.

Former MLA Navkrishna Patil, former district president Prakash Ratadiya, city block Congress president Dr Raghavendra Singh Tomar, former municipal president Mohd Hanif Shaikh, municipal Leader of Opposition Rafat Payami, Kantilal Rathore, Anil Sharma, Pulendra Sharma, Gopal Gwala, Mohammad Asif Ansari, other party workers also attended.

The event was conducted by city block Congress president Dr Raghvendra Singh Tomar, while rural block Congress president Vikas Dashora proposed a vote of thanks.