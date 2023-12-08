Madhya Pradesh: Mob Pelt Stones On MPEB Vehicle In Ujjain, BJP Corporator Slaps JE |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After a dispute with the junior engineer (JE) and employee of the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB), who had gone to investigate the online complaint about the electricity metre, the residents of the area pelted stones. A video of the local BJP corporator beating up the employee also went viral. The employee’s mobile got broken in the incident. At the same time, the glass of a vehicle of the Electricity Board was also broken. The police have started an investigation into the matter by taking applications from both parties.

MPEB’s JE Durgesh Singh and outsourced employee Arjun Rajoria, posted in the Kartik Mela zone of the MBEB in the Pipalinaka area under ward 2 of the police station Jiwajiganj area, had gone on Thursday evening to investigate the online electricity metre complaint.

The residents of the area made serious allegations against the electricity workers that when they saw a woman alone and entered the house and stopped them, they behaved indecently. During this time the situation became so serious that the residents started pelting stones at the MPEB personnel and their jeep (MP13 L 4725).

Two employees were injured in the stone pelting incident. An employee’s mobile got broken. During this period, the glass of the MPEB’s jeep was also broken. In this whole matter, a video of area corporator Hemant Gehlot has also surfaced, in which he is seen beating the JE.

CSP Sumit Agrawal said that complaint applications have been received from both parties. Action will be taken after an investigation of the complaint, he said.

After the dispute in the Piplinaka area, the men and women of the area and the employees posted in the MPEB zone reached Jiwajiganj police station. During this time, corporator Gehlot and other BJP leaders also came there. Both the parties have filed their respective complaints. The corporator and residents have complained about molestation and indecency in this matter. At the same time, the victim MPEB employees have filed an application against the residents for attacking them and making false allegations.