Bhopal: Firing At Tent House Owner, Wanted Key Accused Gives Death Threat To Budhwara TI | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Listed criminal, Naseem Banne Khan, wanted in connection with the murderous assault on tent house owner, has issued life threat to Budhwara police station TI.

The key accused on the run even challenged the police posting his photo carrying arms on social media on Sunday. TI CB Rathore while speaking to Free Press confirmed receiving threat to life from Khan.

Khan, the key accused in a case pertaining to firing at ten house owner Nawaz Riyaz, is on the run for the last eight days. Police have arrested two persons in connection with the shootout, however Khan is still on the run.

Riyaz, a resident of Budhwara, was shot at in broad daylight. He is currently recuperating at hospital. The caption of his photo on Instagram reads, “Manzil Maut hai, Safar ke Maze lo”- (The ultimate destination is death, enjoy the journey).

Talaiyya police said that two police teams have been constituted to apprehend Khan, who was expected to be in Nagpur. The teams, however, returned empty-handed.

Meanwhile, another video of Khan has emerged, in which he is seen intimidating a police official in Sehore and threatening to shoot him. The crime branch has also been roped in to nab Khan.