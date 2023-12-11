Bhopal: Haryana Dominates National Shooting Campionship, MP Stands 7th | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 66th National Shooting Championship ended at Madhya Pradesh Shooting Range with Haryana topping the medal tally in pistol event with an impressive total of 45 medals including 20 gold, 13 silver and 12 bronze medals.

Madhya Pradesh secured 7th position in points table. MP athletes secured 10 medals, 4 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze. Maharashtra claimed second position in overall tally with a total of 19 medals including 13 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Following closely, Punjab secured third spot with an impressive collection of 10 gold, 4 silver and 7 bronze medals. In the Civilian Championship of Pistol events, Madhya Pradesh secured fifth position in the medal tally. MP won 12 medals including 4 gold, 1 silver and 7 bronze.

Uttar Pradesh dominated Civilian Championship, clinching the first position with 8 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals, followed by Haryana in second place with 7 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze medals. Rajasthan secured third position with 7 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Raj Women Trounce Maha Team At Divyang Cricket Tournament

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The national-level tournament for differently-abled women and men wheelchair cricket is being played at Old Campion Ground. Rajasthan women and Uttar Pradesh men emerged victorious on Sunday.

The match between Maharashtra and Rajasthan in women’s differently-abled cricket saw Maharashtra scoring 69 runs, losing three wickets, while Rajasthan won match with only two wickets down. In the men’s wheelchair cricket on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh emerged victorious.

The face-off was between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Delhi scored 172 runs with loss of 8 wickets and Uttar Pradesh achieved the target with just 2 wickets down. Adil from UP was declared the Player of the Match.

Ten teams from seven states of the country are participating in the tournament. The teams are divided into two groups. The tournament is played with a white leather ball.