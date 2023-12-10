MP Weather Update: Pachmarhi Records 7.8 Degree Night Temperature; Colder Nights Ahead For The State | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Many cities of Madhya Pradesh are in the grip of severe cold with the mercury dropping to 7.8 degrees in Pachmarhi on Saturday night. This is the lowest temperature recorded this season. In the morning dew drops were seen frozen on trees and plants. Temperature has also dropped in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain.

The existing Western Disturbance has weakened, but another Western Disturbance is becoming active in North India from December 11. Senior meteorologist HS Pandey said that its impact in the state is expected to be less. But, the effect of cold will increase at night due to winds coming from the north. However, it will be sunny during the day.

There was fog in Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Singrauli and Sidhi districts on Sunday morning. Along with the districts of Shahdol division, fog and mist were also seen in Raisen, Harda, Narmadapuram, Rewa, Katni, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Jabalpur, Guna, Ashoknagar, Sheopur Kalan and Shivpuri.

Rajgarh coldest after Pachmarhi

After Pachmarhi, Rajgarh had the coldest night in the state. The mercury here was recorded at 10.4 degrees. The minimum temperature was 10.5 in Chhindwara and 10.7 in Betul. Narsinghpur had the highest minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees.

Malanjkhand-Pachmarhi coldest during the day

Due to cold winds, there is a cold effect in the state even during the day. Malajkhand and hill station Pachmarhi of Balaghat district remain the coldest. On Saturday, the day's temperature was 25.8 degrees Celsius in Bhopal, 26.7 degrees in Gwalior, 26.8 degrees in Indore, 25 degrees in Jabalpur and 27.4 degrees in Ujjain. The temperature was 22 degrees in Malanjkhand and 22.2 degrees in Pachmarhi.