Bhopal: BJP MLA Defies Party Directive, Voices Support For Chouhan As CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A newly elected legislator openly expressed her preference for Shivraj Singh Chouhan next chief minister defying the direction of the BJP state president VD Sharma against speaking their heart out before the media ahead of the party’s MLAs meet on Monday.

Amid speculation around who will become the Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh, Radha Singh, the legislator from Chitrangi, said that she wishes that Shivraj Singh Chouhan should be given another chance to lead the state. The BJP's newly-elected MLAs will meet on Monday to elect the leader of the legislative party.

Interacting with media persons in Bhopal on Sunday, Radha Singh claimed that all newly elected MLAs have decided about it (who would be the new CM) and whatever seniors want would happen.

However, she went on to say that someone experienced like Shivraj Singh Chouhan should be made the CM again. Though the legislator said she doesn't know what decision is going to take place in BJP MLAs meeting on Monday.

When Free Press contacted her, the legislator said she had erred – by going against the party president’s order- but said that she only responded to a query of the possible name (for CM post). She stated that she was just replying to the questions in a flow. Whatever seniors want will happen, she added.

Notably, BJP State President VD Sharma had instructed all the new elected MLAs in the invitation given to them for BJP MLA Squad meeting on Sunday that they should desist from giving any kind of reactions to media.

Meanwhile, a large number of BJP MLAs reached Bhopal on Sunday to attend the legislative party meet. BJP State President VD Sharma on Sunday inspected the preparations for the MLAs’ meeting to elect the elect the leader of the legislative party.