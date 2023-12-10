 MP: 1 Dead, 25 Injured As Speeding Bus Turns Turtle After Hitting Divider On National Highway In Narsinghpur


Harshita RawatUpdated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 04:57 PM IST
Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): One passenger died and around 25 others were injured when a bus traveling from Barmhan overturned after colliding with the divider on Sunday.

The passenger bus traveling from Barmhan to the district headquarters of Narsinghpur overturned near the Kapoori intersection on National Highway 44, leading to a tragic incident in Narsinghpur district. The sudden flipping of the bus near the Kapoori intersection on the four-lane highway resulted in a cry for help from the passengers on board.

According to the reports, the accident has claimed the life of one person, and over 25 passengers have sustained injuries.

Promptly responding to the incident, locals and authorities rushed to the scene to provide help. The police and 108 ambulance service were informed about the accident, and with their help, the injured were transported to the district hospital for medical treatment.

The mishap occurred around 1 pm. Upon receiving information about the overturned bus, senior police officers and administrative officials reached the spot to assess the situation. The injured are currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital, and the police have initiated an investigation into the accident.

Preliminary information indicates that the bus lost control, climbed the divider, and overturned. Further details will be revealed as the police investigation progresses.

