Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister Scindia, VD Sharma Wish 'Successful Tenure' To New CM Mohan Yadav Under 'PM Modi's Leadership'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congratulatory messages started to pour in shortly after the BJP announced MLA Mohan Yadav as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening. Senior party leaders, including the former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and state party chief VD Sharma have wished a successful tenure to Yadav under the leadership of PM Modi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shivraj Blesses Yadav

Taking to X, predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote, "Warmest congrats to my diligent colleague Dr Mohan Yadav ji on his nomination at the BJP Legislative Party meeting for the position of Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

"Under the extraordinary leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, I have no doubt that you will lead Madhya Pradesh to unprecedented levels of growth and advancement, setting new benchmarks in the realm of public welfare. Many congrats and best wishes on your newfound authority," he added.

Best Wishes from Union Minister Scindia

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia extended heartiest congratulations the new CM.

Taking to social media, Scindia wrote 'I am completely confident that you will accomplish the objectives of the double engine government and guarantee the state's progressive growth under the guidance of the Prime Minister,' he added.

VD Sharma applauds Yadav's ideology

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

President of the Madhya Pradesh BJP VD Sharma said, "I commend the entire leadership and am appreciative of their choice in Mohan Yadav, a worker who is devoted to the ideology and has dedicated his life to working for it through his laborious efforts."