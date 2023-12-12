MP: Congress Leader Kamal Nath Meets CM-Designate Mohan Yadav, Hopes He 'Rules Without Hate'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath met Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav.

"I congratulated him and promised to provide all possible help for the development of the state. We will make sure that as an Opposition, we will work for the better future of Madhya Pradesh..." said Kamal Nath after the meeting.

"Congratulations to Shri Mohan Yadav on being elected leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party Legislative Party. I hope that as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, he will rule lawfully and without rancour," Kamal Nath posted on X after the BJP legislative party meeting.

भारतीय जनता पार्टी विधायक दल का नेता निर्वाचित होने पर श्री मोहन यादव को शुभकामनाएं। मैं आशा करता हूं कि वह मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में विधिपूर्वक और राग-द्वेष से रहित होकर शासन करेंगे।@DrMohanYadav51 — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) December 11, 2023

Shivraj Congratulates Deputy CMs

Meanwhile, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated both the Deputy Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh.

"Hearty congratulations to friend @JagdishDevdaBJP ji on being nominated as Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in the BJP Legislative Party meeting. I am confident that under the guidance of respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, your efficient policies and experience will play an important role in the progress and development of Madhya State," CM Chouhan posted on X.

साथी श्री @JagdishDevdaBJP जी को भाजपा विधायक दल की बैठक में मध्यप्रदेश का उप मुख्यमंत्री मनोनीत किये जाने पर हृदय से बधाई।



मुझे विश्वास है कि आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के मार्गदर्शन में आपकी कुशल नीतियां व अनुभव मध्यप्रदेश की प्रगति एवं विकास में अहम भूमिका… — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 11, 2023

"Friend @rshuklabjp ji, hearty congratulations to you on being nominated as the Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. I have full confidence that with your efficient work and positive thinking, the development of the state will gain more momentum and the public welfare work will continue," he added.

The former Chief Minister also congratulated former Union Minister Narendra Tomar saying that his skilled guidance and experience will give more impetus to the development and public welfare works of the state.

साथी श्री @rshuklabjp जी, आपको मध्यप्रदेश का उप मुख्यमंत्री मनोनीत किये जाने पर हार्दिक बधाई।



मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि आपके कुशल कार्यों व सकारात्मक सोच से प्रदेश के विकास को और अधिक गति मिलने के साथ ही जनकल्याण के काम निरंतर जारी रहेंगे।



बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 11, 2023

"Hearty congratulations to fellow @nstomar ji on getting the important responsibility of the post of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker. Your skilled guidance and experience will definitely give more impetus to the development and public welfare works of the state. Hearty congratulations to you again," he added.

Never Thought My Son Would Become CM: Yadav's Dad

Poonam Chand Yadav, father of Mohan Yadav after his son was elected as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh said that he never thought that his son would become the chief minister of the state.

"I never thought that my son would become the chief minister of the state but it is the blessings of Mata and Baba Mahakal," Poonam Chand Yadav said.

Yadav became MLA for the first time in 2013 from Ujjain Dakshin's seat. In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, he was once again elected and became MLA from the Ujjain Dakshin seat.

Earlier on July 2, 2020, he took the oath as cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh Government headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3. The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency in the state, won a resounding mandate, bagging 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats.