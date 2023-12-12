MP: Sangh, Nadda, Bhupendra Equations Help Mohan Hit The Bull’s-eye |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has shocked many by announcing the name of Mohan Yadav as the BJPLP leader, but there are recommendations of many leaders for selecting the candidature of Yadav for the top job.

He has got the advantage of his association with the RSS and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Now party’s state unit president VD Sharma and chief minister are from the ABVP, the BJP’s student wing. Yadav, besides being very close to RSS leader Suresh Soni, is on good terms with party’s national president JP Nadda and MP’s election in-charge Bhupendra Yadav.

All these equations helped Yadav to hit the bull’s-eye. When Narendra Modi was made prime ministerial candidate, Soni was coordinator between the RSS and the BJP, so Yadav got the advantage of being close to Soni. By handing over the command of the state to Yadav, the BJP tried to work out several issues. The party has tried to change generation of a leadership.

By removing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan the party has sidelined the leaders of his generation–Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, Kailash Vijaivargiya, Gopal Bhargava and Jayant Maialya. If there is a senior leader as chief minister of the state, the central leadership will not be able to directly interfere in the state’s affairs. It is believed that since Yadav is at the help of affairs, the Central leadership may intervene.

Delhi to form state cabinet

Sources in the BJP said the central leadership would make a blueprint for cabinet formation and Yadav will take decisions according to the party leadership.

Script to make Yadav CM written on December 6

BJP’s national president JP Nadda called Mohan Yadav to Delhi on December 6 when script for electing him BJPLP leader was written.

Nadda phoned Yadav from his office telling him to come to Delhi and, after meeting Nadda, Yadav returned to Bhopal.

Many names for the top post cropped up after their meeting, but the name of Yadav was never discussed. Afterwards, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah discussed the matter and put their seal on Yadav’s name.

From third to front row

Before the BJP Legislative Party’s meeting began, there was a photo session and everyone was waiting with bated breath for the answer they were searching for – who was going to be the new CM.

At that time, Mohon Yadav was sitting in the third row. So nobody knew that he would soon be in the front row hitting the jackpot. When his name was announced there was a pin-drop silence in the BJP office where the party legislators met.