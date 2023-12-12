MP: 'I Prefer To Die Than Beg...' Shivraj's Big Statement After BJP Announces New Chief Minister; Ladli Behnas Spotted Crying (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after Mohan Yadav was elected as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, acting CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he would rather prefer to die than beg for something. The comment has sparked a controversy, fueling rumours of rift between BJP's top brass including PM Modi & Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the longest serving chief minister of the state Chouhan.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Chouhan said, "Main maangne se behtar marna pasand karunga." (I would prefer to die than ask or beg for something)

Soon after the media briefing, Chouhan was seen meeting a group of women. Disheartened by their bhaiya's exit, the ladli behans were spotted crying and hugging him. The video of the women crying is going viral on social media.

The women while crying said that they will not leave Shivraj Bhaiya, replying to which Chouhan said, ‘Mai bhi kaha jara hu, mai bhi nahi chodunga’.

The ‘X’ users called him as the true party man in the comment section.

While mocking the video one of the users commented, “Inko agli kisht ki fikar ho rahi hai. Too much drama. Bhai BJP ka hi bana hai CM. “

Fear of Discontinuance of Ladli Behna Scheme

Notably, many Ladli Behnas in the state are dissatisfied with Shivraj Singh Chouhan's replacement as acting chief minister. They regret that their cherished 'Bhaiya' will not be serving as the chief of Madhya Pradesh. A lot of them worry that the party may stop providing financial assistance under the "Ladli Behna Yojana."