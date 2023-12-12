MP: 'Remove Darshan Fee From Mahakal,' Congress MLA Singhar's Demand From Newly Elected CM Mohan Yadav

Gandhwani/ Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party announced BJP leader Mohan Yadav as the new chief minister of the state, the Gandhwani MLA and tribal leader demanded him to revoke “Darshan” fee imposed on famous temples like Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Notably, CM designated Mohan Yadav represents Ujjain South assembly constituency.

The Gandhwani MLA and tribal leader argued that the imposition of the "Darshan" fee goes against the principles of religious freedom and unfairly burdens devotees. They emphasized the need for the new chief minister to prioritize the concerns and sentiments of the people by reconsidering this decision.

MLA Singhar posted his demand on his X account (formerly Twitter), congratulating the new CM, and made a demand.

In his post, MLA Singhar expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the newly appointed Chief Minister. Alongside his congratulatory message, he also put forth a specific demand that he believed would benefit the people and the state.

म.प्र के नए मुख्यमंत्री मोहन यादव जी को शुभकामनाएं @DrMohanYadav51



मेरा अनुरोध है की आप अपने नए दायित्व का शुभारंभ मध्यप्रदेश के धार्मिक स्थलों जैसे मुख्यतः “महाकाल मंदिर” में दर्शन करने के लिए श्रद्धालुओं पर सरकार द्वारा जबरन थोपा गया दर्शन शुल्क हटा कर करें।



सनातन धर्म के… pic.twitter.com/uUXAIvQqKa — Umang Singhar (@UmangSinghar) December 11, 2023

Singhar wrote on X account

MLA Singhar wrote on his X Account, "The temples of Sanatan Dharma have been converted into public tourist centres due to government intervention. Charging VIP fees, selling prasad, and imposing protocol tickets on the darshan of God is like insulting lakhs of devotees. Such fees are not imposed at any religious place for other religions. Doing business by charging darshan fees from devotees is an insult to religion.

Board photo also shared

Congress MLA Singhar has also uploaded a photo on his X account in which the board installed on the temple premises is shown. A separate arrangement of ticket counters has been made for quick darshan on the board. Regarding this, Singhar wrote that no fee should be charged to the devotees. Here, the demand put forward by Singhar is being supported by many people on social media, where users are also seen demanding the removal of the fee.