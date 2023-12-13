MP's Outgoing CM Shivraj Continues His Green Ritual, Plants Sapling Before Handing Over Baton To Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Outgoing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan continued his 3-year green ritual even on Wednesday--when he hands over Madhya Pradesh's baton to his predecessor Mohan Yadav.

Chouhan reached Bhopal Smart City Park on Wednesday morning and like every other day, he planted a sapling.

Since 2020 when Shivraj returned to the chair, he has been planting a sapling every morning, as part of his commitment to the environment.

#WATCH | Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan plants a sapling in Smart Park, in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/Devb0jN9PY — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

Shivraj's winning politics

Chouhan, first, took the reins of Madhya Pradesh in 2008. His 'Ladli Lakshmi Yojana' which offered a financial aid on the birth of a girl child became highly successful and rose hos popularity among the women of the state. Under his leadership, the BJP won with a huge majority in 2013 assembly elections and he constinued his second tenyre as the Chief Minister.

However in 2018, there was a neck-to-neck fight between the Congress and the BJP, with former winning highest 114 seats-- only 2 short of the majority in 230-member house. Congress had formed the government after 15 years with Kamal Nath as his chief minister.

But, the party could not sustain in power for long as in 2020, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia had turned rebel and toppled the Nath-government along with his supporters. Scindia extedned support to Shivraj and he returned to the CM chair.