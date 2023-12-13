UP: BJP To Counter SP Chief With Newly Elected MP CM Mohan Yadav

Mohan Yadav | X

Lucknow: Mohan Yadav, the newly appointed chief minister of Madhya Pradesh could become the trump card for Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in winning Yadav votes in Uttar Pradesh.

Till now Samajwadi Party and its chief Akhilesh Yadav is the sole claimant of 10 per cent Yadav votes in UP which is the largest chunk among the backwards in the state.

Ruling BJP party seizes opportunity to consolidate power among backward class

While the ruling BJP is looking at it as an opportunity to further consolidate its base among backwards of UP, the Samajwadi Party leaders have kept mum on the appointment of Mohan Yadav as MP CM. BJP has managed to win the support of the most of the backward castes in UP except Yadav community who are mostly with SP & its chief Akhilesh.

BJP's new 'game plan' in UP

According to the political analyst T.B. Singh, the new game plan of BJP could play spoilsport for SP in UP specially in the parliament elections of 2024. BJP might use MP CM extensively for campaigning in the Yadav dominated seats of UP such as Etawah, Mainpuri, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Firozabad, Badaun, Etah, Farrukhabad, Sambhal and Gazipur. There are at least a dozen Lok Sabha seats in UP which have a good number of votes from the Yadav community. Singh said that BJP will not use its new MP CM in UP only but also in Bihar and Haryana where there are plenty of Yadav voters. While in Bihar there are 14.26 Yadav voters, their population is around 10 per cent in Haryana.

According to a senior BJP leader of UP, SP has already started losing its sheen among Yadav voters in the state. In the 2019 parliament elections SP candidates had faced defeat in Yadav dominated seats of Nannauj, Badaun, Etawah, Farrukhabad and Ferozabad despite having an alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Same is happening in Bihar where the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had almost made a clean sweep in 2019 by winning 39 of the total 40 seats, he said. According to him the new MP CM will help in consolidating social equations for the BJP in the 2024 elections.