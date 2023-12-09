MP: BJP Gears Up For Lok Sabha Polls

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After swallowing the bitter pill of humiliating defeat, the Congress is yet to recover from the shock. At the same time, the BJP, riding high on the unprecedented victory in the assembly elections, has geared up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It has already started work on ‘Mission 29’.

Notably, there are 29 Lok Sabha seats and in the last Lok Sabha election, 28 were grabbed by the saffron party. Only one seat went to the Congress—Chhindwara.

This time, the BJP wants to make a clean sweep. For this reason, a few days after winning the assembly election, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Chhindwara, a stronghold of Kamal Nath and announced the ‘Mission 29’.

A senior BJP leader said that it was even during the assembly elections that work for the Lok Sabha was going on in parallel as booth expansion programmes were meant for both the elections. Therefore, the target of the Lok Sabha election is already in the mind of BJP workers.

At the same time, the Congress leadership is yet to come out with any concrete roadmap for the Lok Sabha election.

Amidst the ongoing preparations, the BJP has embarked on the programme to bring forward the achievements of the Modi government before the people. The social media team of BJP is also uploading the content related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his achievements everyday.