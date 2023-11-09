UP: Yogi Cabinet Meeting In Ayodhya Gives Further Push To BJP’s Religious Agenda

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | Representative pic

Lucknow: To give a push to its religious agenda the Yogi cabinet in Uttar Pradesh met in Ayodhya and cleared various proposals.

The UP Government has decided to create boards for carrying out development and beautification works at various places of religious importance. The state cabinet has given its nod to the constitution of Inland Waterways Authority that would pave the way for water transport in 12 prominent rivers of UP.

New development projects in UP

Giving details of the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting at Ayodhya on Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that three new Teerth Kshetra Development Authorities in Ayodhya, Devi Patan and Shukrateerth would be constituted. The cabinet also gave its nod to the proposal of setting up a temple museum and an international research institute in Ayodhya. This was the first time in the Yogi Government 2.0 that the cabinet meeting was organized at a place other than the state capital of Lucknow. Earlier in the first tenure of Yogi Government the cabinet meeting was once held in Prayagraj in January 2019 during the Kumbh Mela.

As per the decision of the UP cabinet a temple museum would be constructed in Ayodhya on 25 acres of land while Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan would be given the status of international institute. The cabinet also approved the proposal of providing state support to many religious fairs being held in the UP. The UP CM said that for the first time Inter-state waterways authority would be constituted in the state. A total of 14 proposals were approved in the cabinet meeting held on Thursday. He said that at present 178 projects are being carried in Ayodhya by the union & state government with an amount of ₹30500 crores.

Water transport to boost tourism in state

CM Yogi said that waterways authority would pave the way for water transport in the state. Through this the export from UP would get a boost and help in attracting tourists. He said that after the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya the number of pilgrims would swell and to improve facilities here the Teerth Kshetra Development Authority has been created. Besides, two new such authorities in Devi Patan and Sukrateerth would also come up.

The Chief Minister informed that 25 acres of land in village Majha Jamthara has been earmarked for construction of a temple museum. The state cabinet on Thursday also approved a Drone policy for the state.

