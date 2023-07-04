UP News: Yogi Adityanath's Cabinet Expansion Likely After Reshuffle At Centre

While a reshuffle in the Union cabinet is expected soon, there may be few changes in the Yogi Government also. The expansion of the Yogi Cabinet is likely to take place soon after a reshuffle at the centre.

According to senior leaders of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar may be inducted in the Yogi cabinet again. Rajbhar was part of the cabinet in Yogi's previous regime but had parted ways just before 2019 parliament elections. SBSP had forged an alliance with Samajwadi Party (SP) in the assembly polls of 2022.

Rift with Akhilesh, brings Rajbhar closer to BJP

However, soon after the assembly polls, the relations between Rajbhar and SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav turned sour resulting in the former inching close to BJP again. Despite being in alliance with SP, Rajbhar and his legislators voted for the BJP candidate in the presidential election. In the Rajya Sabha and legislative council polls too Rajbhar ditched Akhilesh Yadav and decided to go with BJP candidates.

On Monday Rajbhar had claimed that few of the SP legislators are in touch with him and might switch loyalties to BJP. It is learnt that the BJP high command has taken a decision to induct Rajbhar in the Yogi cabinet again. On Monday Home Minister Amit Shah had called Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak and UP BJP chief Bhupendra Choudhury to Delhi. After consulting with Pathak and UP BJP Chief, Shah has given his nod for the induction of Rajbhar in the Yogi Cabinet.

SBSP to become part of NDA

Senior BJP leaders confided that very soon SBSP would become part of National Democratic Alliance (NDA). According to them, the BJP might spare one or two Lok Sabha seats for SBSP in the 2024 elections. SBSP has its base among the Rajbhar community in UP which has a good number of votes on at least half a dozen seats of eastern part including Ghazipur, Mau, Ambedkarnagar, Balia, Deoria and Salempur.

Meanwhile, the SP leader and former minister Shivpal Yadav has termed Rajbhar opportunist and said that he was always with BJP. On Tuesday, Shivpal said that people like Om Prakash Rajbhar and Sanjay Nishad of Nishad Party should not be taken seriously. "Politics for them is like running a shop which flourishes during elections. I do not like to meet such people," said Shivpal.