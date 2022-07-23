'Free to leave': Akhilesh Yadav to uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav

Shivpal Yadav (left) and Akhilesh Yadav. | (PTI photo)

Samajwadi Party has issued letters to Pragatisheel Samajwadi party chief Shivpal Singh Yadav and SBSP chief OP Rajbhar stating "...You are free to go anywhere you feel you are getting more respect."

This comes after it came to light that two MLAs, one each from Samajwadi Party and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, did not cast their votes in the presidential poll at Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhavan.

Earlier, Shivpal Singh Yadav had claimed that he would never support Yashwant Sinha, as he had once accused his brother and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav of being an "ISI agent".

Amidst reports of cross-voting by Shazil Islam Ansari, the SP MLA from Bhojipura in Bareilly told PTI, "Why should I cross-vote? I have voted as per the party line." Shazil was seen with Shivpal Singh Yadav, giving air to the speculation.

Meanwhile, SBSP chief OP Rajbhar said that SP has given divorce and they have accepted that.

"Today they (SP) have given divorce & we've accepted that. The next step is BSP. When I meet CM Yogi Adityanath it's bad for them but it's good if Akhilesh Yadav meets CM. Everything will be clear by 2024. We fight for Dalits & backwards & will continue to do so," he was quoted as saying by ANI.