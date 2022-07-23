Meet CBSE Class 10, 12 toppers from Mumbai

Credits: Vibhav Birwatkar

Mumbai: On July 22, the long-awaited CBSE Class 10 and 12 results were released, and students from all over the nation performed excellently. The CBSE has not formally announced a country topper or toppers because it has been practised in recent years in order to "avoid unhealthy competition." On all of their exams, however, at least two pupils received perfect marks.



Mumbai has also performed exceptionally well in CBSE results, with students from all around the city achieving excellent grades.

Parth Rasal from the Thane branch of Orchids the International School scored 98.6% in class 12. "It is a very overwhelming experience to have achieved such a result. It was a team effort for everyone at school. Everything is possible with hard work and consistency."

"With utmost sincerity and happiness, I would like to convey my gratitude towards my school. This institution has been a very important factor behind my success in the Class XII AiSSCE 2022 Board examinations," Vinayak Swaroop, Class 12 topper from Gopi Birla Memorial School, Walkeshwar, who scored 97.4%



"I am extremely grateful to our Principal Ma’am and all my teachers for their persistent support and guidance, their openness to resolve my academic complexities, and the motivation and good blessings they endowed upon me. The infrastructure provided a safe and comfortable learning space and the warmth, amity, and affection displayed by our teachers proved conducive to substantial learning and ultimately following such a pleasant result," he added.

“Our school did conduct several pre-board exams offline in the days leading up to the CBSE class 10 test. Studying Physics and Math has been the most fun,” said Advait Gupta, the Class 10 topper from the RN Podar School who scored 99%. His further goal is to appear for JEE.

"For me, it was always another level of anxiety, but with everyone's guidance around I could keep myself calm and composed while giving my examination," said the overall Somaiya School Topper of class 12, Prachi Lodha.



Speaking on students’ accomplishments, Dr. Madhuri Sagale, Principal, Orchids - The International School, Thane said, “It's a joyous moment. Just after the pandemic to hear such a piece of splendid news is overwhelming. Teachers and parents came together to maintain the mental stability of the students during the students' preparations and it has finally been paid off. I congratulate all my students who worked really hard to achieve this goal and also like to thank all the teachers and staff members to extend their support to the students.”



Shashikala Pankhuri, the principal of Narayana e-Techno school, Thane while lauding the efforts of the students and teachers said that the success in their results lies in the fact that they follow an integrated curriculum, different from many other CBSE schools. “Even though we follow a CBSE curriculum, subjects like Maths and Science are taught at a higher level. We prepare the students two months before the official 10th standard classes which help in preparing them well,” said Shashikala, who added that more than 29 students have got above 90% in the CBSE exams.



"We have scored 100 percent results. We are extremely proud of the hard work put in by our students, under the able guidance of our exceptionally accomplished staff. We wish the students good luck in all their future endeavours. Parents and Students are happy and satisfied with the marks obtained. Students have really worked very hard. They were given two rounds of pre-boards in term 2 so that they get enough practice in writing an offline paper after a gap of 2 years of online school. They all picked up from the time school started offline and worked hard. Practice question papers were shared with them in all subjects on a daily basis," said Dr. Veena Shrivastava, Principal of Gopi Birla Memorial School, Walkeshwar.



