Exclusive: Tanya Singh tops CBSE Class 12 with a perfect score of 500

The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared its Class 12 results today at 10 am. Tanya Singh from Delhi Public School, Bulandshahr has scored 100 in all the 5 subjects. While talking to the Free Press Journal, Tanya Singh said, We received so many sample papers from our school that it served as an excellent practise. Nothing else was needed. The assignments that our teachers gave us were quite beneficial."

"We had been preparing for MCQ pattern exams for a while, so switching to the descriptive format of the exam was a little challenging at first. However, with lots of practise and frequent tests, we were accustomed to this mode and found it to be fairly simple," she continued.

Further she said, "You must be persistent throughout, and your commitment to your studies will undoubtedly pave the way to success. Both our principal and teachers gave us their full support."

Talking about Tanya's achievement, her class teacher, Zafar Ahmad Shah said, " She is the most dedicated and sincere student. She maintained consistency throughout the years, and her parents were quite helpful. She's always done exceptionally well in school."

The overall pass percentage for the CBSE 12th grade this year is 92.71 percent. In comparison to last year, the CBSE Class 12 results 2022 saw a 6.66 percent decrease in the overall pass rate.

