CBSE Class 12 result 2022 toppers: Tanya Singh and Yuvakshi Vig score 100 marks in all 5 subjects

CBSE Class 12 result 2022: Noida's Yuvakshi Vig scores 100 marks in all 5 subjects |

The results for the class 12 examinations in 2022 were revealed today by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). At the moment, the results are accessible on the official websites cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Through the UMANG app, Digilocker, and SMS, students can also check their grades.

With 500-perfect score, Tanya Singh from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, has topped the CBSE Class 12 result 2022.

Yuvakshi Vig, a student from Noida, has topped the CBSE Class 12 examination as well with a perfect score. She received 100 marks in each of her five subjects.

