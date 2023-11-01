UP: Yogi Cabinet To Meet In Ayodhya, Temple Agenda To Get A Push Before LS Polls

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | Representative pic

Lucknow: The next meeting of the cabinet of Yogi Adityanath government is likely to be held in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls and the inauguration of the Ram temple in January next, the Yogi cabinet may give a nod to various developmental and beautification projects of Ayodhya in the meeting to be held this month.

State govt to observe grand Deepotsava in Ayodhya

The UP Government will observe Deepotsava in a grand manner in Ayodhya this month just before the Diwali festival. The Yogi cabinet might meet in Ayodhya soon after the Deepotsava.

Earlier in the first tenure of Yogi Government the cabinet meeting was once organized in Prayagraj. During the Kumbh Mela time in 2019, the Yogi cabinet had met in the tent city on the banks of Sangam in Prayagraj. In the meeting at Prayagraj, the Yogi cabinet had announced the construction of the world's longest Ganga expressway. Besides many other developmental projects were given a nod in that cabinet meeting.

Meeting likely to be held before LS polls & temple inauguration

According to a senior Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader in UP, the government could give a big message to people by holding cabinet meeting in Ayodhya before LS polls and temple inauguration. The cabinet might give nod to big projects for Ayodhya in this meeting and more funds could be allocated for this city.

It may be mentioned that a grand function would be held in Ayodhya on January 22 next year on the occasion of the consecration of Ram Temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be coming to attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony.