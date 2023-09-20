UP: Yogi Govt To Construct New Assembly Building Inspired By Delhi's Central Vista Structure

Uttar Pradesh: UP: Yogi Govt To Construct New Assembly Building; To Be Modelled On Lines Of Central Vista Structure | File pic

Lucknow: After the inauguration of a new building of parliament in New Delhi, the Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh too will construct a new assembly house.

The UP Government is likely to spend around ₹3,000 crore on the construction of a new building for the assembly.

The state govt may lay the foundation of the new state assembly building on December 25, the birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The new UP assembly would resemble Central Vista of Delhi and the Yogi Government plans to complete its construction soon.

According to the officials of the assembly secretariat the target would be to convene at least one session of 18th house in the new building. The new assembly building is likely to come up near the old campus.

As per the plan few buildings and legislators residences near the old assembly house would be razed for the new construction.

Estimated cost ₹3,000 crore

It may be mentioned that the Yogi Government had made a token allocation of ₹50 crore for the new assembly building in the annual budget for the financial year 2023-24.

The cost of the proposed new building of the UP assembly is estimated at ₹3000 crore. The state government would allocate funds for this purpose in phases in the annual budgets of the coming years.

New Assembly Building to be state-of-the-art

The officials said that the new assembly building would be equipped with all the modern facilities. The construction of the building is to be done with earthquake-free and eco-friendly materials.

At present the old assembly house in UP has the facility for 403 legislators while the council has a capacity for 100 members. However in case of full attendance there is hardly any space left for the officials and staff.

Besides, in case of joint sessions, the members are seated in the well of the main assembly house. Officials said that the new assembly house would have ample space for such joint sessions and there would be additional space for members who may rise in the near future.