Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt To Set Up Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority; Region To Be Modelled On Lines Of Noida

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt to Set Up BIDA For Bundelkhand Region; To Be Modelled After Noida

Lucknow: The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh will develop the backward region of Bundelkhand akin to Noida. For this, the government decided to set up Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA) which will facilitate industries.

The UP cabinet meeting on Tuesday, which was presided by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, approved the proposal of setting this authority for Bundelkhand.

Cabinet approves 15 other proposals

The cabinet also approved 15 other proposals which included increasing the minimum support price for paddy, the proposal to run the loss-making tourist guest house and facilitation centre at Ayodhya under private public partnership mode.

Giving the details of the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting, state Energy and Urban Development Minister AK Sharma said that 16,565 hectare of land would be acquired for BIDA. On this, 6,115 hectare of land will be acquired from 13 villages in the first phase. The state government will also construct an airport at Jhansi in Bundelkhand to connect this region with the rest of India.

Sharma said that the land for the proposed authority has been identified at national highway number 44 and 27, which is 70 kilometre far from the Jhansi node of the defense corridor. The state government has plans to make Bundelkhand a hub of industries, said Sharma.

100 municpal councils to be developed

In another decision, the UP cabinet had given its nod for the aspirational urban bodies scheme under which 100 municipal councils are to be developed. The union government has allocated ₹100 crore for this project for UP.

The Finance Minister of UP, Suresh Khanna informed that the cabinet has approved the paddy procurement policy for the crop season of 2023-24. As per it the MSP for common variety of paddy has been fixed at ₹2183 per quintal which is ₹143 higher than the price of previous year. The state government has fixed a target of 70 lakh tonnes for the procurement of paddy in this season and for this 4000 purchase centres would be opened across the state.