Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Rejects BJP-Linked Smear Campaign Over Viral Photo From Bihar’s Voter Adhikar Yatra

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday rejected "false and misleading" social media claims that he was made to stand outside a jeep during the Congress-led Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, accusing BJP-linked handles of running a "smear campaign".

In a post on 'X', Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president, said the image being circulated was taken before he joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the jeep that led the yatra to the Circuit House in Purnia.

"It's unfortunate (but not surprising) to see BJP-affiliated handles obsess over photo angles, seating arrangements, and who greeted whom-instead of addressing the real issue: vote chori," he wrote.

Always a pleasure to catch up with my brother, RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri @yadavtejashwi over a warm cup of tea.



The Mahagathbandhan stands united in the fight against Vote Chori. From the heart of Bihar, we are sending a clear and powerful… pic.twitter.com/zhwjKTe9nQ — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) August 24, 2025

Shivakumar, who participated in the yatra on Sunday, also asserted that Congress is committed to protecting Kannada pride and fostering harmony.

"Kannadada kattaalu sididedre, kaligoonu kedabahudu kadu niddire (if guardians of Kannada rise in anger, even the arrogant may lose their sleep)," he said in a veiled warning.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra, led by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, is aimed at highlighting what the Congress calls the BJP's attempts to subvert democracy and 'steal mandates' through electoral malpractices.

Shivakumar quipped that instead of "spending all their energy on photo manipulation," the BJP should spend "even 10% of that energy talking about stolen mandates."

"We at the Congress Party, believe in Mohabbat Ki Dukaan. You should drop by sometime - it might just change you," the Deputy CM said in his post.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar visited the Shivling in Purnia and held discussions with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on the sidelines of the programme, his office said in a statement.

