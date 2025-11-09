Election Commission Issues New Guidelines For BLOs In UP’s Voter List Revision Drive

Election Commission Limits BLO Verification To Parents & Grandparents During Voter List Revision | Representational Image I File

Lucknow: The Election Commission has issued clear instructions for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in Uttar Pradesh conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list. Only details of an individual’s parents and grandparents will be accepted for verification. Information about any other relatives, including uncles or aunts, will not be considered valid.

Distribution of enumeration forms under the SIR process began on November 4 and will continue until December 4. BLOs are collecting and verifying these forms to ensure accurate voter records. According to officials, if a person’s name appeared in the 2003 voter list, they must provide the assembly constituency number, part number, and serial number. In such cases, no additional documents will be required.

For individuals whose names were not on the 2003 list, but whose parents or grandparents were listed, their details can be submitted instead. During the hearing phase, the applicant must provide one valid document proving the family relationship.

Officials clarified that only parents, grandparents, and maternal grandparents fall under the accepted category of relatives for verification purposes. When filling the form online, this restriction is clearly displayed. Proposals to include extended family members—such as uncles or aunts—have been raised in some other states like West Bengal, but the Election Commission of Uttar Pradesh has maintained a stricter verification policy.