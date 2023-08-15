Uttar Pradesh Govt to Develop 'New Noida' Township Near Delhi For Industrial Growth & Residential Expansion | Representative Image

Lucknow: Amidst rising population pressures and a growing demand for industrial land, the Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh has unveiled plans to establish a new township near Delhi. The state government is set to create a township named "New Noida" within the National Capital Region (NCR) of Delhi. This move designates New Noida as a special investment region, earmarking extensive land for industrial purposes.

The proposal for establishing the New Noida township, along with its master plan developed by the Delhi School of Architecture, has been approved by the board of the Greater Noida Authority. The envisioned city will encompass villages from Bulandshahr and Gautam Buddh Nagar districts, incorporating 20 villages from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 60 from Bulandshahr, and six from Ghaziabad district.

Features of New Noida

The planned New Noida township will encompass residential, commercial, and Special Economic Zones (SEZ). The development plan for this new township, located in proximity to Delhi, includes provisions for a logistics hub, a knowledge center, a skill development center, and universities.

Officials from the Industrial Development Department indicate that land acquisition efforts will commence shortly following board approval. The Greater Noida Authority has already allocated ₹1,000 crore in its budget for the current fiscal year to fund land acquisition and internal development for the proposed township. In its initial phase, New Noida is projected to house around six lakh people. Over the next few months, the Greater Noida Authority aims to acquire approximately 21,000 hectares of land from 86 villages.

Proposed Industrial Layout in New Noida

The plan designates around 8,100 hectares of land in New Noida for industrial use, with an additional 2,000 hectares earmarked for residential purposes. Around 1,600 hectares of land will be allocated for educational institutions and knowledge centers. According to Greater Noida Authority officials, the existing townships in the NCR have reached their capacity due to escalating land demand. The introduction of New Noida aims to address the burgeoning population in the region.

