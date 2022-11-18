Indore: West Discom plans better electricity facilities in Palda industrial area

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company said that electricity facilities will be improved in Palda industrial area.

The announcement came soon after a meeting of industrialists of the Palda Industrial Organisation and officials of the West Discom on Thursday.

West Discom officials said that in the meeting it was decided to further enhance the power facilities in the industrial sector. Palda grid of 33/11 KV will be upgraded at a cost of about Rs 10 lakh. Along with this, an old transformer would be shifted, 10 new poles will be installed and 10 transformer boxes will be changed in a month.

Officials of the power company told industrialists that they have done work to the tune of Rs 4.5 lakh on the Vinayak feeder and Khandelwal feeder in the last two months.