Indore: West Discom plans better electricity facilities in Palda industrial area

Indore: West Discom plans better electricity facilities in Palda industrial area

The announcement came soon after a meeting of industrialists of the Palda Industrial Organisation and officials of the West Discom on Thursday

Updated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 12:16 AM IST
Representative Image |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company said that electricity facilities will be improved in Palda industrial area. 

The announcement came soon after a meeting of industrialists of the Palda Industrial Organisation and officials of the West Discom on Thursday.

West Discom officials said that in the meeting it was decided to further enhance the power facilities in the industrial sector. Palda grid of 33/11 KV will be upgraded at a cost of about Rs 10 lakh. Along with this, an old transformer would be shifted, 10 new poles will be installed and 10 transformer boxes will be changed in a month.

Officials of the power company told industrialists that they have done work to the tune of Rs 4.5 lakh on the Vinayak feeder and Khandelwal feeder in the last two months.  

Indore sports update: Two players in university team Gujarati Commerce College team runner up

Indore: NRIs from around 80 countries to participate in diaspora convention

Indore: Due to road accidents, ‘Over 5 lakh people suffer pain of facial deformities’

Indore: Once best performer, Indore RTO now struggles to resolve CM helpline complaints

Indore: Violent clash between students in MGM Medical College, 24 students suspended for 15 days,...

