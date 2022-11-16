Indore: Security, beauty, amenities will be enhanced at airport

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the forthcoming Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas (PBD) Conference and Global Investors’ Summit (GIS-2023) scheduled for January in the city, the security, beauty and amenities at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport will be enhanced. A special gate will be built there for the smooth movement of VIPs. Over 4,000 non-resident Indians (NRIs) are likely to participate in the conference.

Presiding over the meeting of the Airport Environment Management Committee held at the airport on Wednesday, Division Commissioner Pawan Sharma reviewed the preparations underway there. Later, he inspected the airport from within and outside.

At the meeting, Sharma said the city airport was the place the guests would reach first. When they reach there, they should feel the city looks better than what they had heard about it. Accordingly, arrangements should be made there. He instructed airport officials to develop better facilities for the security and movement of guests and passengers. The discussions mainly centered on the current security arrangements and how to increase them. Instructions were given for better arrangements to prevent bird-hits. Decorum and cleanliness of the airport premises were also discussed.

After the meeting, Sharma, along with senior officers, went around the airport and the premises to oversee the arrangements. He also gave instructions to develop a separate exit gate for the movement of the VIPs coming to the event. He said that, during the programme, the airport should ensure that the passengers got easy entry and exit.

4,000 guests likely to attend

Collector Ilaya Raja T said about 4,000 guests were expected to arrive during the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Conference. The highest standards of security will be adopted on the campus. Additional space will be provided for taxi parking. Reception and selfie points will also be developed at the inner hall of the airport

Dumping grounds to be shifted

According to the suggestion of the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History, Coimbatore, a joint committee of the Collectorate and IMC will take a call on shifting the garbage dumping ground currently located at Sirpur Lake and Jawahar Tekri 10 kilometres away from the airport. The airport management spoke about various efforts being made to tackle the bird hazard from the point of view of safety of aircraft at the airport

Lidded dustbins to be placed at Bijasan Hill

The dustbins installed by the airport manager at Bijasan Tekri have been replaced with new lidded ones. They are being cleaned from time to time by the municipal corporation. The terminal manager said there had been an increase in the presence of dogs on the city side of the airport terminal. The divisional commissioner directed the municipal corporation to take action on this

Who were present at the meeting”

Collector Ilaya Raja T, commissioner of police Harinarayanachari Mishra, IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal, airport director CV Raveendran, CEO of Smart City Divyank Singh, joint general manager (Operations) of the airport Prabodh Chandra Sharma, deputy commandent of the CISF Maninder Singh and representatives of the airlines were present at the meeting

