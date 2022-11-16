Indore: Divisional commissioner instructs to expand car parking at the airport

FP PHOTO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma along with the police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra, and IMC Commissioner Pratibha Pal hold a review meeting at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport on Wednesday.

In the meeting, Dr Sharma got the information about the preparations and plans drawn to tackle the increase in air traffic at the airport in view of the prominent forthcoming events.

After this, Divisional Commissioner, Dr. Sharma, along with IMC commissioner Paul and joint director of the airport, Prabodh Sharma, did the inspection of the car parking area of the airport. Dr Pawan Sharma instructed officials to expand the capacity of the car parking area.